Moline Police investigate stabbing that left man with life-threatening injuries

The Moline Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a stabbing in the 1100 block of 14th Street on Monday just before 3:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found an 18-year-old male with life threatening injuries as well as a 17-year-old female with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries and an uninjured 18-year-old female.

The wounded were treated at the scene by emergency personnel and then taken to the hospital for further treatment. Their current conditions are not available.

All the individuals involved in the incident, which stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute, knew each other.

The Moline Police Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Moline Police at 309-797-0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the smart phone application P3 Tips.