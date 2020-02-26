Moline Police investigate thefts of catalytic converters

The Moline Police Department is asking the public for help in solving a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

Since the beginning of February, there have been 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts, mostly from large vehicles at businesses in Moline. In two incidences, several catalytic converters were cut off of brand new vehicles at dealerships.

The incidents seem to be occurring in the early morning hours.

If you have any information about these thefts, contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. You could earn a cash reward.