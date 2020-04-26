Moline Police investigating armed robbery

The Moline Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred this evening at U-Haul at 4902 Avenue of the Cities. The call came in at 6:03 pm.

The police responded to a hold up alarm and upon arrival discovered that the suspect went into the business and inferred that he had a firearm. The suspect then demanded that the employee give him all of their cash. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At 6:23 officers located the suspect, Bradley L Rhyne, of Moline in a ravine near the Moline Public library.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery. Rhyne was transported to the Rock Island County Jail where he will be held before being seen by a judge. Rhyne is believed to have acted alone.

Anyone with any other information can call contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0406.