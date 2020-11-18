Moline Police investigating fatal stabbing

The Moline Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Kerry A. Dyer, 53, of Moline. An autopsy performed by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson determined Dyer died of “multiple traumatic stab wounds.”

Moline Police have a man in custody in relation to the stabbing but have not released his identity.

No other information is available at this time.