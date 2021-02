Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Erik Aalund, 36, who was reported missing by family on February 5, 2021.

Erik Aalund, 36, is 5-foot and weighs roughly 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about the location of Aalund, you’re asked to call either 9-1-1 or Detective Ott at 309-524-2167.