Moline Police not ‘coming for your weed,’ but will take your drugs

Five locations in the Illinois Quad Cities will participate in National Drug Take Back Day later this month, and one of them had a creative way to make the announcement.

“We are coming for your weed, before it is legal in Illinois,” a social media post from the Moline Police Department read. “Just kidding, but we taking back your unwanted/expired/unused Rx drugs during the #NationalDrugTakeBackDay on 10/26.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, the Moline Police Department, Milan Police Department, Rock Island County Justice Center, East Moline Police Department and Silvis Police Department will offer a free and anonymous drop-off service.

The locations will accept any pills or patches, but will not take liquids, inhalers, sharps or needles.

All items collected will be incinerated by the DEA, but Moline Police said “that bonfire is not open to the public.”