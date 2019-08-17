Moline police officers search for drugs, guns at apartment complex

MOLINE, Illinois — Two local police departments team-up to search for drugs and guns at a Moline apartment complex.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Highland Apartments. Police searched through at least two cars, and an apartment unit. Several people are now in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, but officers did not specify how many.

Moline’s community policing unit led the investigation, but called in a joint crisis containment team made up of Moline and East Moline police officers.

Our cameras were rolling as police searched for drugs and guns. Officers emptied out a blue sedan before moving on to a black pickup. They dug through suitcases and coolers. Then the focus was on one apartment unit in particular. A short time later, we saw police take one woman into custody.

“There’s multiple adults that are taken into custody and will be going to the rock island county jail,” said Moline Police Department spokesperson Mike Griffin. “We recovered a significant amount of evidence in the apartment and the vehicle behind us and the investigation is ongoing.”