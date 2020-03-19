Moline Police perform high risk search in connection to EM homicide

On the afternoon of March 18, the Moline Police Department executed a high risk search warrant in the 180 block of 15th Street as part of the active homicide investigation out of East Moline.

Lamar Lamont Williams, 25, of Rock Island, is wanted by police for the March 16 homicide of Demetrius Tucker, 25, of East Moline and has an active warrant out of Rock Island County for first degree murder. Williams was believed to have been in the residence but was not located during the search.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the East Moline Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Quad Cities Federal Gang Force Task. Armored vehicles were provided by the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office and the Bettendorf Police Department to protect the officers at the scene.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Williams.

Please contact the East Moline Police Department at (309) 752-1555, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500, or use the free mobile app “P3 Tips” if you have information on the whereabouts of this fugitive.