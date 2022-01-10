Moline police say alcohol played factor in fatal crash on Sunday afternoon

The Moline Police Department continues to investigate a fatal accident from Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, which killed a 69-year-old Silvis man.

A man was killed after a head-on collision in Moline on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9.

At approximately 4:03 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of 36th Avenue for a traffic crash with injuries. A male driver of a tan 1998 Chevy Blazer was traveling eastbound on 36th Avenue, police said Monday. At the same time, a female driving a green 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound and crossed into the eastbound lane.

The green Trailblazer struck the tan Blazer head-on in the eastbound lane, police said. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage from the crash and both drivers had to be extracted by the Moline Fire Department. The male driver of the tan Blazer was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified him Monday as Gregory H. Blaser, 69, of Silvis. An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

The female was transported to a local hospital and later flown to another trauma hospital by Life Flight with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. The name of the female driver is being withheld pending further investigation.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation and traffic crash reconstruction. Weather and road conditions were not a factor. Alcohol is believed to have played a factor, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 309-524-2210.