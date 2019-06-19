Missing girl found safe

UPDATE: The missing 10-year-old girl was found minutes ago.

Police say there is no criminal investigation and that it seems to be miscommunication by family members.



EARLIER UPDATE

Moline Police are searching for a missing girl tonight.

Here is a message from Detective Michael Griffin:

We are currently on an incident where a 10-year-old has been reported missing. We are in the Cloverleaf Trailer Park, specifically the 3300 block 45th Avenue A, Moline.

The missing girl is Chloe Hoss, a 10-year-old, she was last seen wearing an orange tank top, blue jean shorts and white sandals.

If anyone has any information we ask them to call us at 309-797-0401