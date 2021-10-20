Moline Police to take part in Saturday National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Moline Police Department has partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and will be a collection site for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the department, 1640 6th Ave., Moline.

If residents have any unwanted, expired or unused prescription medications, just pull up to the front of the Moline Police Department this Saturday and drop them off. Officers will be accepting any pills or patches. They will NOT accept any liquids, inhalers, sharps or needles.

“The more we can get people to monitor, secure and properly dispose of the medications, the more we can save lives through less accessibility of those that can intentionally or unintentionally abuse or misuse them,” a Wednesday department release says.

This is a national program that enlists hundreds of first responders and volunteers who will be at designated locations, encouraging citizens to dispose of unused or expired medications. Officers won’t ask for identification or ask any questions regarding the prescriptions being dropped off, the release said.

Medicines flushed or poured down the drain end up in waterways, affecting drinking water. Medications thrown away in the trash will still make it to a landfill and seep through the soil and into ground water.

There is also a danger of people or pets finding medications in the trash. The prescription medications will later be counted for statistical purposes and destroyed at a facility in an environmentally safe manner, the MPD said. “Prescription medicines are a toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets and the environment if they are not disposed of properly,” the release said.

In April 2021, the last National Take Back Day resulted in 4,425 law enforcement agencies participating, and 839,543 pounds of medications collected (equal to 420 tons). For more information, visit takebackday.dea.gov.