Public Act 103-0101, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on June 16, 2023, allows police to use drones to monitor parades and special events, a news release says.

This law intends to enhance public safety operations in response to the deadly July 4, 2022, attack in Highland Park, Illinois. Drones now can be used to monitor large events such as Mo.Live, which will be Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 24-26, in Moline at John Deere Commons on Thursday and the parking of the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Friday and Saturday.

State law requires advanced public notice of planned drone use at least 24 hours before the event, the release says.

Moline Police will post signs at major entry points informing the attendees that a drone may be used for the purpose of real-time monitoring of participant safety and that the drone is flown in accordance with FAA safety regulations.

The police department maintains a website with information about its drone program and compliance with state statute. For more information, visit here.