Moline program to help residents and businesses affected by COVID-19 with rent, utilities, food vouchers

Moline has a new program to prevent, prepare and respond to financial problems caused by the pandemic.

The city received almost $480,000 from the state, the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the CARES Act.

The money will be used to help small businesses, food voucher programs, rental and utility assistance. The city is also working with Project Now to help bring broadband into homes for students in the Moline-Coal Valley District, Head Start and for senior citizens for telehealth purposes.

Moline’s Mayor Stephanie Acri says it’s a way to help people who may be struggling.

“We had been looking for funding sources for different things that we knew people needed, and it’s wonderful that we received this allocation. It’s easy to allocate it out to the community, and we hope to get additional funding in the future for the same type of efforts,” says Acri.

There is $200,000 set aside for the Salvation Army to help residents with rental and utility assistance.

Kelle Larned, Program and Operations Manager at the center, says the funds will be paid directly to the landlord or utility company.

“We’re really excited to be able to help the Moline residents as much as we can, and hopefully, we can prevent a lot of people from falling into the homeless situation,” says Larned.

Acri says, “I don’t think there has ever been a more important time. You know, it really is a lifeline to families who are stressed and struggling.”

A City of Moline income-eligible household may receive two $25 Hy-Vee gift certificates to help with supplemental assistance every month until the program funds are exhausted.

The certificates may not be used to buy cigarettes, alcohol, pet food or pay for prescriptions. If you currently receive SNAP/EBT or have the State of Illinois medical card, your household is eligible. Bring your card and government ID to the City of Moline. Although appointments aren’t necessary, they are strongly encouraged. If your household does not currently have an Illinois SNAP/EBT or State of Illinois medical card, bring 30 days of income for any household member 18 or older. Gift certificates are currently available.

For more information about any of the programs, contact KJ Whitley, Community Development Program Manager, at (309) 524-2044 or email her at kwhitley@moline.il.us.