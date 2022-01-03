Moline Public Library Creativity Lab – paper collage snow globes

Young artists, grades K-5, are invited to create amazing masterpieces in Moline Public Library’s Creativity Lab!

This month, learn how to make paper plate snow globes using collage. All supplies are provided. A limited number of take-home kits are available for those unable to attend in person.

“Creativity Lab – Paper Collage Snow Globes” is Thursday, January 13, 6:00 p.m. at Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline. Register here.  Please indicate in the notes field if you would like a kit when registering. 

Masks are required for all indoor events, for individuals age 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status.  Need a mask?  Get one at any service desk. 

