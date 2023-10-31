The Moline Public Library will soon have beautiful gardens that will inspire and educate patrons as they stroll along.

The library is currently in the middle of a capital campaign to raise funds for the future Moline Library Gardens. They’ll showcase the project and its progress at an informational meeting on Wednesday, November 1st at 6 p.m. at the library, 3210 41st Street. Library Director Bryon Lear and Development Manager Callahan Herrig will share details on the Gardens’ origins, its unique features and a timeline for completion. They’ll also discuss ways the public can support the project.

The Gardens’ plan includes walking paths, landscaping, a small outdoor stage, shaded meeting areas and a 16-panel interactive “story loop”. The project’s estimated cost is around $1.4 million. Funding will come from a combination of a capital campaign, grants and contributions from local charitable organizations.

