Moline Public Library expands hours, adding Sundays

The Moline Public Library announced it has expanded operating times to pre-pandemic hours.

Hours have changed to include Sunday service from 1:00-5:00 p.m., from Labor Day to Memorial Day. Due to budget and staff cutbacks the library has not not been able to operate on Sundays since 2015, library director Bryon Lear said.

Because new staff has been added, the library welcomes both old and new patrons. “We were open for our first Sunday last week (January 9), and we had about 60 people who checked out around 130 items,” Lear said. “Staff noticed lots of new faces, and lots of families. We are hoping these expanded weekend hours can make a trip to the library a real family activity.”

(Moline Public Library)

The Moline Public Library is located at 3210 41st Street, Moline. Operating hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

