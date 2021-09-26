Monstrously magnificent time at Ghostly Night!

The Moline Public Library invites you to bring your little ghosts and goblins for an evening of chilling crafts, ghoulish games, and other spooky Halloween fun for the whole family on October 26.

Three sessions are available to allow you to move through activities at your own pace. Groups of up to 8 can go through the event together, in blocks of 6:00-6:30pm, 6:30-7:00pm or 7:00-7:30pm. Register online at https://molinelibrary.com/

Ghostly Night is Tuesday, October 26, at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline. Costumes are welcome!

Social distancing will be encouraged. Masks are required for all indoor events, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are available at any service desk.