Artists of all ages – celebrate your favorite comics and graphic novels from all over

the multiverse with Moline Public Library’s Comic Celebration Art Contest!

The Moline Public Library is looking for original art featuring favorite characters, scenes or universes – your imagination is the limit! Subject must be appropriate for all ages and

follow the theme ‘Comic Celebration.’

(Moline Public Library)

All submissions will be exhibited April 30 through May 6, with public voting in the following categories:

Grades K-2

Grades 3-5

Grades 6-8

Grades 9-12

Age 18+

Artwork submission deadline is Saturday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. Winners will be announced Saturday, May 13. For more information and a full list of contest rules, click here.