Moline Public Library reopens for in-person browsing

Those interested in browsing for books and other library materials can now do so in Moline.

Starting Monday, the Moline Public Library opened its doors for in-person browsing.

There are plenty of signs throughout the building reminding people to wear their masks and practice social distancing, as well as carts for patrons to place items such as books or DVDs on after touching them.

Staff ask that patrons keep their visits brief.

While the library may look different due to the pandemic, staff say they will still be available to help pick out the right book to read.

“Books are still the heart of the library. Everybody likes a good story, whether you’re tiny, or whether you’re an older adult,” said Moline Public Library staff member Lisa Powell Williams. “Especially in the wintertime, where we kind of have to stay in more — even more this year — reading will take us to places we can’t go while we have to stay put.”

Curbside pickup options are still available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

