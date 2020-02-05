Moline rallying behind senior swimmer

Moline Senior High School is rallying around one of their own.

Senior swimmer Jay Akers was hoping to get to help Moline win their fifth straight Western Big Six championship this weekend, but instead found out he was battling cancer last week.

He was taken to the hospital later that day and found out he had a cancerous inoperable brain tumor.

Akers is undergoing chemotherapy treatments in Iowa City currently, but is trying to make it to Moline’s conference meet this weekend.

One of his teammates Derek Burgin, says he hopes that Akers can make it, and that he’s going to be swimming for Jay this weekend,

“It really set a heavy burden on my heart, because I’ve kinda grown up with him.” Burgin said. “He was my first friend during swimming. When I first started. So I spent the whole summer with him freshman year, sophomore year, junior year up until now. I plan on hugging him. we actually visited him this past Saturday in Iowa City at his hotel but it was a very emotional ride there. We all just hugged around him, played some games and stuff so I’m hoping to just love on him and him to do the same back to me.”

Akers’ grandmother, Linda Jones said that throughout all of it, Jay has tried to keep positive during the whole ordeal, and that she’s overwhelmed by the support she’s received from the community.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help his family pay for expenses, and can be found here.