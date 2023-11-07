The Moline Regional Community Foundation Board recently approved $197,000 in grant funding for 36 area nonprofit organizations. The Foundation accepted applications for capital and program expenses.

“These grants are possible because of our generous donor’s financial support of the grantmaking endowment,” said Paul Plagenz, president/CEO. “The Moline Regional Community Foundation is pleased to support these nonprofit organizations as they work tirelessly to improve our area residents’ quality of life.”

There will be an award ceremony on Wednesday, November 8th at 8 a.m. at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.

Grant recipients include:

