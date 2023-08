Moline residents had their say about concerns on the impacts a contractor’s work has had on their homes.

As Local 4’s Jackson Rozinsky reports, the City of Moline says a water service pipe leading to a fire hydrant broke, causing water to enter the sanitary sewer line, which caused a sewer backup. And now, the city believes the backup was caused by a contractor improperly backfilling a hydrant leg and driving on top of the backfill during a reconstruction project.