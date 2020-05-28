Moline restaurant preps outdoor dining as Illinois reopens further

More Illinois businesses are ready to open their doors Friday.

As part of Governor JB Pritzker’s activation of phase 3, restaurants like El Mariachi in Moline can begin outdoor dining.

Over the past couple months they’ve been offering carryout, but the owner says,

they’re looking forward to having customers sitting down.

“Our restaurant is a family restaurant. So everybody knows everybody,” says Virginia Castro, the owner of El Mariachi restaurant in Moline. “And they hang out here. So when they’re missing it’s like they’re missing part of their family. So they’re excited about coming back.”

Phase 4 is scheduled to begin on June 26th.

But new data and information could change that timeline.