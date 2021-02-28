Moline Rotary announces grants submission deadline

More than a dozen businesses and organizations from the health care industry will meet with job seekers at the Carl Sandburg College Health Professions Career Expo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in John M. Lewis Gymnasium on Sandburg’s Main Campus, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd., in Galesburg.

The expo is free and open to the public. Job seekers can talk with representatives from businesses and organizations from the region, explore career fields and learn about Sandburg’s programs of study. For more information, including an updated list of participating organizations, visit www.sandburg.edu/careerexpo.