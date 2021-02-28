Moline Rotary has announced a grants submission deadline of Friday, April 2, for non-profit organizations.
Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply if they serve Moline and the surrounding area, including the Quad Cities, with an emphasis on the Moline/Coal Valley area, a news release says.
Guidelines
Donation requests should fall within these areas:
• Youth at-risk
• Literacy
• Education events
• Housing
• Poverty and hunger
• Environmental quality
• Community safety
Special attention will be afforded to requests that promise to make a significant improvement in circumstances disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Political fundraising, ongoing operating expenses, operating costs of start-up programs, events or activities that benefit individuals or exclusive groups of individuals will not be considered.
Applications are available at http://www.molinerotary.org or by mail to Rotary Club of Moline c/o
Community Needs Committee P.O. Box 964 Moline, IL 61266-0964.
Moline Rotary announces grants submission deadline
