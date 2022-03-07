The Moline Rotary Club on Monday announced its grants submission deadline of Monday, April 1, 2022.

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply if they serve the citizens of Moline, and the surrounding

area. The Rotary Club of Moline has set forth guidelines for community donation by its Community Needs and Literacy Committees, to concentrate on areas of need within our community (Illinois QC, emphasis on Moline/Coal Valley area).

Donation requests should fall within the following areas of interest:

• Youth at-risk

• Literacy

• Education Events

• Housing

• Poverty and hunger

• Environmental Quality

• Community Safety



These guidelines should be used when making a request to the Rotary Club of Moline. Special attention will be afforded those requests that promise to make a significant improvement in circumstances disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following requests will NOT be considered:

• Political fundraising

• Ongoing operating expenses

• Operating costs of start-up programs

• Events or activities that benefit individuals or exclusive groups of individuals

Proposals should include one printed copy of the completed grant proposal form along with the following information:

Contact information for the lead grants person and the organizations name and address. Contact information for each of the organization’s Board members. Mission Statement – Description of program. Total costs needed for the project. State the specific purpose and use of the funds requested, including a projected budget. Income and expense statement and balance sheet. Copy of IRS 501(c)3 determination letter. Proof of 501(c)3 status if applies.

Applications are available on the Rotary website and should be mailed to: Rotary Club of Moline c/o

Community Needs Committee, P.O. Box 964, Moline, IL 61266-0964.