The Moline Public Schools Foundation has approved about $40,000 in teacher grants for 2022-23.

The Moline Public Schools Foundation on Monday released its list of grant recipients for the 2022-23 school year. The 23 grants will fund projects at 10 schools across the district, and total nearly $40,000, according to a foundation release.

Grant funding will reach students of all ages, from preschool through high school.

Grants from the Moline Public Schools Foundation are for extra resources and creative projects that aren’t typically funded by the school district, like flexible seating, special equipment for music and physical education, and supplemental technology and learning materials, the release said.

“Our grants are all about giving teachers the resources they need to make a difference in the lives of students,” says Debbie Bohman, Moline Public Schools Foundation Board President. “Each year, we partner with the school district to understand the needs of teachers and connect with projects that fulfill our mission.”

Rachel Savage, Moline-Coal Valley School District Superintendent, sees value in its partnership with the Foundation.

“With the rising costs of instructional resources and curriculum, the Foundation provides extra resources for special projects and materials beyond typical classroom supplies for classroom teachers, which benefits them greatly,” she says. “When our teachers benefit, our students benefit. And when our students benefit, the community benefits.”

The Moline Public Schools Foundation has granted more than $800,000 to classrooms in the Moline-Coal Valley School District since 1988. The amount awarded in 2022-23 will be 54% higher than grants allocated in 2021-22.

Recipients of 2022-23 teacher grants include one for $4,245 to Ben Holmes, Wilson Middle School, for a portable keyboard for community performances, and $4,000 to Ryan Rosenthal, Hamilton Elementary School, for a Lu Interactive Playground Project.

The Moline Public Schools Foundation hosts several events each year to raise financial resources and build community partnerships needed to support its grant program and education-related projects. Initiatives include virtual auctions, the annual Spring Celebration event, Birdies for Charity, Amazon Smile, and shop local events with area businesses.

For more information on the foundation, visit its website.


