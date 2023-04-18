The Moline Public Schools Foundation will host its annual spring fundraiser on Thursday, April 27, from 6-9 p.m. at Old Oaks Winery, 10814 1st St W., Milan.

According to a news release, each year proceeds from the Spring Celebration play an integral part in funding grants to teachers across the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

This school year, the Moline Public Schools Foundation has awarded nearly $40,000 for 23 projects in 10 different schools. MPSF grants are for extra resources and creative projects that aren’t typically funded by the school district, like flexible seating, special equipment for music and physical education, and supplemental technology and learning materials.

Spring Celebration ticket information and event details are here. Each $60 ticket includes a tasting of four Old Oaks wines and a selection of appetizers and desserts. A silent auction and raffle will be held.