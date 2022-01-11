Moline schools to get $111,744 from new federal grant to improve safety

The Moline school district is among 10 Illinois school systems that will receive over $3 million in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) grants for Illinois communities to improve school safety and support school violence prevention efforts.

U.S,. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $3,048,982 in grants, awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). They provide funding for safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, including training for local law enforcement to prevent student violence, technology to quickly notify local law enforcement during an emergency, and other tools to improve security.

“Every student, teacher, and staff member should be safe in their schools,” Durbin said in a Tuesday release. “This federal funding will give communities around Illinois additional resources to not only respond to school violence, but help prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place. Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to secure federal resources that will help create a safer and more effective learning environment for Illinois students.”

“No student, teacher or staff member should feel unsafe in school—that’s why I’m joining Senator Durbin in announcing this program that will help ensure that our state’s schools can minimize and prevent violence and focus on educating our youth,” said Duckworth.

The following Illinois school districts have been awarded funding:

Anna Community Consolidated School District No. 37 (Union County): $401,588

This funding is part of nearly $126 million awarded by DOJ nationally to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act. School Violence Prevention Program funds must be used for coordination with law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; locks, lighting and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security.