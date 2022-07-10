Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents on the status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the Gold and Silver Room of Moline Public Library.

She also will seek input from the public on their priorities for the project, a news release says.

The City Council has been working since 2019 to increase competition among service providers and ensure that all residents and businesses within the city have access to at least 1 gigabyte fiber service, the release says.

The city issued a request for proposals in April for a preferred provider and received five proposals. Rayapati will discuss the status of the RFP process as well as the results of a recently completed broadband needs analysis.

The goal of the input meeting is to allow the council to make an informed decision with the assistance of community input.