Moline seeks public input for future development of I-74 corridor

Renew Moline and the city of Moline want public feedback on potential uses along the I-74 corridor downtown.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, along with 3rd Ward Ald. Mike Wendt, are hosting the mayor’s fourth “Listening Post” public meeting this Tuesday, focused on charting a new vision for the I-74 corridor.

City leaders will be joined by Renew Moline staff to hear ideas from the public regarding this once-in-a-generation opportunity. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Church-BridgePointe, 1 Montgomery Drive, in the church’s River View Room. (Register for the meeting HERE.)

Renew Moline will lead the public input portion of the meeting with a goal of gaining insight from Moline and all Quad Cities residents for future uses of the land where the original I-74 bridge has stood. Prior to the meeting, attendees may wish to review the Urban Land Institute’s Advisory Panel’s report, which lays out several potential development plans for the area that is a key link between Moline’s riverfront and downtown. The report’s findings and a public survey can be found HERE.

The goal of the input meeting is to prioritize projects that are most important to the community and what improvements residents would like to see develop in the I-74 corridor.

In addtion to the in-person meeting, a second virtual meeting is scheduled for Wenesday, Oct. 6 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. You can register for this virtual meeting HERE.

Following the public input session, Mayor Rayapati and Ald. Wendt will take questions regarding other city issues. Masks will be mandatory for the in-person meeting, in order to comply with a statewide order.