In the coming weeks, the Moline City Council will consider a proposed new “Accessory Dwelling Unit” ordinance that would clarify how and under what conditions single-family homeowners could add second housing units to their existing single-family residences.

Currently, Moline’s Code of Ordinances does not address these types of dwellings, separating housing stock into the two broad categories of owner-occupied or rental only, according to a city release Thursday.

Because Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are increasingly popular, help with the goal of adding affordable housing stock and provide needed infill development, the Council made creation of an ADU ordinance a goal for 2023.

The Moline Plan Commission has helped to draft the ordinance and is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the topic at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 at City Hall, 619 16th St. In addition, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will hold a public informational and input meeting on the subject on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Moline Public Library Bronze Room, 3210 41st St.

The proposed ordinance identifies types of ADUs:

Conversions of space in an existing dwelling unit

Conversion of an existing freestanding structure

Attached to an existing principal dwelling

Garage conversion or garage expansion

In the proposed draft ordinance, ADUs would only be allowed in R-2 zoning districts, would require a special use permit and would require the property owner to live in either the

principal dwelling or the ADU.

It would also limit the square footage, height and outdoor living area orientation of the ADU. For an in-depth look at other requirements, click here.

Potential benefits of allowing more ADUs in Moline include:

Provides an option for affordable housing

Can assist older residents who would like to remain independent

Provides an efficient use of land in existing neighborhoods

Increases overall housing inventory citywide without need to extend

infrastructure



For more information about the proposed ordinance, or on the topic of ADUs in general, contact Sean Foley or Ryan Hvitlok with the city’s Community and Economic Development Department.