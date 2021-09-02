Moline skate shop is fighting hunger in the community

The pandemic has brought new layer of stress to people’s lives, hunger is a real problem for many people.

Local 4 and our parent company Nexstar are looking at that issue during Hunger Awareness Month.

A business in Moline is doing its part to help feed those in need.

Jonathon Marler is the owner of Keep Pushing Skate shop, he opened his business three months ago he says he wants to give back to the community that’s welcomed him with open arms.

“A lot of people want change they want things to happen but I feel like a lot of people don’t step up to do anything so it’s my goal to not only take care of our skateboarders but my community next,” said Marler.

At the end his customers and people from the community will benefit.

“If you were to bring nonperishable foods, canned items, boxed items I would give you a discount so if you brought one thing I would give you 5% off you bring two or more I’d give you 10% from anything at the store,” said Marler.

Ted Eckhardt took a box filled with food.

“It’s the first time I’ve brought some in but I have been trying to its something I’ve wanted to do and I’m happy I’m able to do it, finally,” said Eckhardt.

Aaidan Tapia says its good to know there are businesses that want to make a difference in the community.

“It’ was important because it helps the community and it does bring awareness to people that are less fortunate especially in the time of the pandemic and these are times,” said Tapia.

Marler is still deciding which organization the food will be donated to, but say it will be based in Moline.