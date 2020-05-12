Moline State of the City reveals plans after the bridge

Moline, Ill. — Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri gave the annual State of the City address Monday.

The address was done through a pre-recorded video in order to maintain social distancing.

Among the topics was the small business loan program that has been launched in Moline.

It provides businesses 5 thousand dollars with 1 percent interest.

Another major topic of the address was the I-74 bridge project.

Much of the news surrounding the project has been about the new bridge going up.

Earlier last week the first arch was completed.

The city announced in the address that they are looking into the future, past the construction of the new bridge, and at the demolition of the old bridge.

When the old bridge is demolished, it will free up 12 acres of land that is surrounded by an additional 13 acres available for use.

The city has said they want the 25 potential acres to be walkable, fit with trails.

According to Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, the goal is for the area to be ready for development that will attract people to the area once construction is over.

“We’re working hard to bring in other perspectives, experts across the nation to guide us in how we can finance that re-development, what the priorities of that re-development need to be. And also where do we need to invest our money to ensure we have the right anchors throughout the area that the other development organically happens.”

The city has not announced any definitive plans.

According the the I-74 bridge site, construction should be done sometime in 2021, and the demolition of the old bridge should take place sometime in 2022.

You can see the full State of the City address here.