A dog remained missing Monday night after a Moline fire that is under investigation, according to a news release.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, Moline Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 4700 block of 26th Avenue, the release says. The fire company arrived in five minutes and reported an unattached garage with smoke and flames coming from it.

(courtesy Moline Fire Department)

Crews were told that there were three dogs inside the garage.

The first arriving fire company began an aggressive attack of the fire. Next-arriving crews established a water supply and assisted with extinguishing the fire.

One dog was resuscitated at the scene, another was uninjured and did not require care, and third could not be found, the release says.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes with fire crews remaining at the scene for an hour to complete overhaul and look for hidden fire still burning.

No residents were displaced because of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The initial response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. Two off-duty chief officers responded to assist with the scene and city coverage.

The fire marshal and fire inspector responded to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Further assistance was also provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments. Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and Moline Police also assisted at the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.