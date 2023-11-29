No one was injured in a structure fire shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in Moline, according to a news release.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of 23rd Street. A passerby had reported smoke coming from the residence.

(Moline Fire Department)

Crews arrived in two minutes and reported a small, two-story multi-family structure with fire coming out the front windows. The first arriving fire company began an aggressive attack of the fire, the release shows.

Firefighters completed searches of all of the apartments and reported that all occupants were out of the building. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes with fire crews remaining on the scene for one hour completing overhaul and looking for hidden fire still burning, the release says.

No working smoke detectors were found inside the structure. Nobody was displaced because of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. Three off-duty chief officers responded to assist with scene and city coverage during the event. The department’s fire inspector responded to assist with the investigation of the fire.

Further assistance was also provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments.

Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and Moline Police assisted at the scene as well.

Moline Public works departments assisted with mitigating ice that had formed on the streets during the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.