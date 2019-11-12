Moline student ‘body slammed’ at school in February speaks out

A woman in Moline comes forward about her son who was attacked at school. She decided to speak up after hearing what happened last week at Davenport West High School.

Ashley Jones said her son Jordan was body slammed at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Valentine’s Day of this year.

Jordan needed to be put on life support and had brain surgery.

Local 4 News reached out to the school for a comment, but have not heard back from the superintendent.

Jordan said the incident happened at the end of the school day, so when his grandma picked him up, he didn’t tell her the severity of the situation.

It wasn’t until later that night when he had a stroke that the family knew something was wrong.

“Everything like my memory, everything got wiped and I didn’t even remember my own name,” Jordan said.

He had to regain his speech, memory and muscle movement back.

“It is hard when he can’t communicate,” Ashley said. “You’re used to your child who, you know, can say everything, do everything, is sporty, athletic, all of those things and now he can’t even tell you how he feels, if he’s okay, you know, what’s going on, what he needs.”

Jordan’s positive attitude helped him and his family get through it.

“Like he was sad about stuff, but he was so positive about it and I’ve thought that was so inspiring and I was so proud of him because he was like I will be doing this and everything,” said Sydney, Jordan’s sister.

Jordan goes to physical, occupational and speech therapy three times a week. He is working on getting his muscle function back fro the right side of his body.

The hope is he can return to school next school year.

“We’re still fighting and we’re still going, but the most important thing is that he made it through all of that so that we do have the ability to get better,” Ashley said.

The family started a GoFundMe to help raise money for Jordan’s medical expenses. You can donate by clicking here.