Moline student’s artwork featured at Monmouth College gallery

The photo shows works by all three of the Monmouth College senior art majors whose work is on exhibit through May 5 in the Everett Gallery in Hewes Library — a colorful design of origami pieces by Rebecca Quick, of Moline; a painting by Miranda Pasky and a circular ceramic work by Ryan Dawson.: http://app.readmedia.com/news/attachment/149420/seniorshow.JPG

The three artists featured in the final exhibit of the academic year at Monmouth College have become good friends.

Senior art majors Ryan Dawson of Monmouth, Miranda Pasky of Paso Robles, California, and Rebecca Quick of Moline, are featured in the annual Senior Art Exhibition in the Len G. Everett Gallery in Hewes Library. Their works will be on display through May 5, the College’s final day of spring semester classes.



Dawson even went so far as to create a piece for the exhibit that symbolizes their friendship. The suspended work features three connected circles, representing the three artists.



Dawson and Pasky are studying business, while Quick has added a major in mathematics. Quick’s works show off the logic versus creativity, left-side versus right-side of the brain dichotomy. She takes an image, such as a portrait, then pixelates it and creates an image using 1-inch-by-1-inch origami squares, which she connects with fishing line.



“The planning stage is very hard, but making the art is easy,” said Quick, who said her 72-inch-by-72-inch work, “Metamorphosis,” is made up of 1,300 origami pieces.



The Everett Gallery is open Sunday through Thursday for short periods of time: 1-4 p.m. Sundays; noon-4 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays; 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays; and noon-4 p.m. Thursdays.