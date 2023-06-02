There will be a big Mo.Live! summer festival in downtown Moline, but details are still yet to be announced.

Tory Brecht, spokesman for the city, announced Friday there is a new website for the Aug. 25-26, 2023 event (www.molinelive.com) and a Facebook page. They expect to have a band lineup announcement and sponsorship announcements in the coming weeks, he said.

The two big changes this year are going from three nights to two and moving the location off of River Drive into the Vibrant Arena at The MARK west parking lot.

Part of the home page for the new festival website.

“We think the changes will make for a more comfortable crowd experience,” Brecht said.

The Mo.Live! event will feature live music, local art, the Friday Mercado on Fifth market (on 5th Avenue and 12th Street), a CrimeStoppers 5K Race, “Touch-A-Truck” and meet first responders, and a food truck alley.