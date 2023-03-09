Residents in Silvis and Moline should have better experiences with their water soon – Silvis should have better water pressure and Moline should have more stable and possible lower water rates after Silvis was connected to Moline’s water supply.

Staff at Moline’s water treatment plant opened the valves to go live with supplying water to Silvis yesterday, the result of a project started two years ago, according to a release from the City of Moline. Silvis has had problems with low water pressure using its existing wells, while Moline has reserve capacity in its system, which treats and distributes water from the Mississippi River. Moline began discussing sharing its excess capacity with officials in Silvis back in November 2021. In February of 2022 Moline made a formal proposal to connect the two water systems. In April 2022, an intergovernmental agreement was passed by both city councils and permitting, engineering design and construction began a short time later.

“This week, the project has come to completion, resulting in a mutually beneficial situation for each community,” said Tony Loete, Director of Utilities for Moline. The city will provide about 400,000 gallons of water per day to Silvis. Loete said adding Silvis as a customer will allow rate increases for Moline residents to be postponed, even as operating costs increase. Adding Silvis is expected to result in around $327,000 in additional annual revenue to the Moline water fund.

“The city of Moline and city of Silvis have continued to build on their existing relationship and in the spirit of intergovernmental cooperation opened yet another door to mutually serve the needs of our two communities,” said Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas.