Moline teacher named new principal of elementary school

Washington Elementary School in Moline has a new principal for the 2021-2022 school year.

She’s new to the role but not to the school.

Brenda Bussard is currently a fourth-grade teacher and has 19 years of education experience.

She began her career as a substitute teacher for several local school districts.

In 2012, she joined the Moline-Coal Valley School District as an elementary school teacher, instructing at both Hamilton and Washington elementary schools.

In addition to classroom teaching, Bussard is involved in various roles at Washington, including building leadership support and oversight of the district’s student behavior program, student discipline and parent communication. She also facilitates a student teaching program at the school.

Bussard was involved in the implementation of a one-to-one technology pilot with Chromebooks, as well as “Class Dojo,” a schoolwide classroom management and family communication program.

She also created and implemented the student-led daily video news, “Patriot News,” and presented at the TECH 2019 conference in Springfield.

Bussard earned a master’s degree in educational leadership in 2019, and a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 2002, both from Western Illinois University in Macomb.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education approved an administrative recommendation to promote Bussard at Monday night’s board meeting.

“Ms. Bussard is a prepared leader, ready to focus on the academic and social-emotional needs of all Washington students,” said Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage. “Her collaborative and people-first approach will be instrumental in guiding students and staff confidently toward success.”

Bussard says she’s proud, honored, passionate and grateful for this new role within the school district.

“I have been so very proud to be a part of the Washington community as a teacher. I am honored to continue serving the Washington and Moline-Coal Valley School District communities as the principal at Washington Elementary,” said Bussard. “I am passionate about continuing our commitment of embracing our diversity and ensuring all students find academic and social-emotional success. I am so grateful for this opportunity!”