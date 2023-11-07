Playcrafters Barn Theatre (4950 35th Ave., Moline) is holding an open call for the role of Elwood P. Dowd in “Harvey” on Saturday, Nov. 11 from noon to 2:30 p.m. This a call for those who have not already read for the part.

Playcrafters director Jake Ladd held auditions for the classic comedy (last done on the Moline stage in 2015) in late October. Performance dates are February 9-11 and 16-18, 2024.

Jake Ladd and Alexa Florence in the Playcrafters production of “Barefoot in the Park,” in February 2023.

“Harvey” (1944) by Mary Chase – which marks its 80th anniversary next year — is the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of Elwood P. Dowd, a polite and friendly man with a very strange best friend — a six-foot-tall invisible rabbit named Harvey.

The Playcrafters rehearsals are due to begin Jan. 4, 2024.

For the lead role of Elwood P. Dowd (age range is 45 – 60), the character is described as “a happy, buoyant carefree man who views the world with innocence and curiosity and views everyone he meets as equals. Elwood floats through life just above the daily frustrations and stresses which occupy the rest of us. He is a kind, good-natured, courtly man.”

Elwood’s primary eccentricity is an invisible 6-foot, 3-1/2 inch-tall white rabbit named Harvey, who is his best friend. At Saturday’s open call, be prepared to read from the script.

For more information, visit the Playcrafters website HERE.