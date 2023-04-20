The Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators at its 2023 conference in Peoria earlier this month recognized Moline’s North Slope Wastewater Treatment Plant as the best-operated treatment plant in the state, according to a news release.

The North Slope plant received the award for its excellence in:

Regulatory compliance

Cleanliness of facilities

Operator knowledge

Safety programs

Public outreach programs

Preventative maintenance programs.

Tony Loete, Moline’s director of utilities, said the recognition was particularly rewarding as it came on the heels of the City Council’s significant, multi-million dollar upgrade a few years ago that improved the plant.

“This award confirms that Moline City Council’s multi-million dollar investment in treatment facilities is being operated and maintained as designed,” Loete said. “Further, Moline’s investment in professional staff has paid dividends. The operators maintaining the facilities will ensure the investment remains equipped to serve the community for decades. The Moline City Council has provided our operators with outstanding facilities by which to complete our work, most of which occurs behind the scenes.”