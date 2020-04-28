Moline will host drive-thru to give seniors cap and gown

Moline High School will hold a drive-thru cap and gown distribution on Tuesday, April 18, from 11 AM to 1 PM in front of the Barlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.

Students interested in picking up their cap and gown should enter from the 34th Street entrance and pull up to the Bartlett Center doors near the front of the building. Students should remain in their vehicles while the cap and gown, along with alternative graduation ceremony plans, is delivered to their car.

The school says they’re taking extra precautions by using gloves to handle items while also practicing social distancing.