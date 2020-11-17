Moline will reduce property tax levy

At its Committee of the Whole Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the City of Moline will discuss its 2021 budget and will affirm the previous direction it provided to staff at its Nov. 10 meeting, reducing the property tax levy, a news release says.

An estimated property tax levy for the City of Moline for Fiscal Year 2021 is less than the amount of property taxes paid to the City of Moline for Fiscal Year 2020.

Specifically, the city collected $15,903,922 in property taxes for Fiscal year 2020; for Fiscal Year 2021 the council directed staff to prepare a levy seeking only $15,803,922 in property taxes.

The FY2021 levy is an actual reduction in the amount of property taxes to be paid to the City of Moline.

The reduced levy amount, combined with the projected growth in the value of property within the City of Moline, means that Moline residents will experience a decrease in the city’s property tax rate.

Property taxes paid to the city will continue to be used for four categories of expenditures: library services, parks and recreation services, fire service pensions, and police pensions.

“The City Council is acutely aware of the impact of the pandemic on our residents,” Mayor Stephanie Acri said. “Early on in the crisis, all of us on Council committed to not raising taxes on our residents. This action by Council to reduce the levy goes one step further to reduce the property tax burden on our residents,” she said.