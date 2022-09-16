For the first time, Moline’s Finance Department is the recipient of the national Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

The award was officially presented to Finance Director Carol Barnes and other staff members at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 City Council Meeting, according to a Friday release from the city.

According to the GFOA award letter, to receive the award, Moline’s Finance Department had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

“Such a record reflects the professionalism, commitment and dedication by your community leaders and finance team,” GFOA Executive Director Chris Morrill said in a congratulatory video shared with Moline leaders. “This award is the highest form of recognition in government budgeting.”

Barnes praised the hard work of not only her staff, but all department directors, elected officials and other employees in Moline for their diligence. She noted the city had to meet 14 mandatory requirements in 25 categories to receive the award.

“Our Finance Department is really second to none in the entire Quad Cities,” Barnes said. “Up and down the entire organization, everyone helped with this.”

City Administrator Bob Vitas said he knows how difficult it is to achieve this particular award and he is impressed Moline managed to garner one on its first try.

“This award recognizes the efforts of the Finance Department, its leadership and all the employees who contributed and made our financial reports reach a level of transparency and accountability second-to-none,” he said.