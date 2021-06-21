Moline woman faces charges in fatal Davenport crash

A 26-year-old Moline woman is in custody in connection with a crash that killed one adult and severely injured two children last year.

Jasmin Matthews faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle and child endangerment resulting in serious injury (two counts), and misdemeanor charges of having no child-restraint devices, driving the wrong way on a one-way highway, having no insurance and operating under the influence – first offense.

She is being held on $100,120 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

The crash

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Sept. 7, 2020, Davenport police responded to a head-on crash on East River Drive near Forest Road, an arrest affidavit says.

Matthews was driving a 2008 Saturn Aura when she crossed the center line in the roadway and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, police say in the affidavit.

She had one adult and two children in her car. Medical personnel pronounced the adult dead at the scene.

Two children, who were unrestrained in the car, suffered serious injuries. There were no child-restraint devices in the car, police say.

A baby younger than 1 year old suffered a skull fracture. A 3-year-old suffered multiple rib fractures and other severe injuries, the affidavit says.

Police found an open container of alcohol in the car and a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Matthews,who smelled of alcohol, had thick and slurred speech and constricted pupils. She admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking earlier that evening, and showed signs of impairment, the affidavit says.

Police say her impairment caused her to cross the center line, and “Therefore, her impairment caused the death and serious injury to her passengers,” the affidavit says.

Additionally, she had no insurance on the car.

Vehicular homicide is a Class B felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years and license revocation for six years.

She is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday morning in Scott County Court.