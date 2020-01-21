Moline woman fed up with landlord

A woman in Moline is speaking out against her old landlord.

She said she had to move because management didn’t address serious problems on the property.

Krista Lootens lived at the Butterworth Apartment on 16th Avenue in Moline.

She said the elevator she needed to take for medical reasons hardly worked. Lootens said she contacted property management repeatedly, but never got a response.

She said she gave KMB Property Management thirty days notice that she would be moving out, but she said when that time came, she was being told that she needed to pay for all of February’s rent.