Moline woman paints rocks for high school graduates

Kathleen Brands doesn’t have any kids in high school, but she wanted to find a way to show high school seniors that they rock. So she decided to paint some rocks for 2020 graduates. Brands has always been fascinated with rocks and thought it would be a nice gift for seniors.

“I saw QC Rocks. I think everyone has kind of seen that Facebook page.” Said Brands. “It was kind of a craze there for awhile where people were painting rocks and hiding them and I participated in that. So my family has done a lot of rocks things where we’ve painted rocks and gone out and hid them.”

Brands has already made 53 rocks for seniors and she has more orders coming in. The rock features a picture of a graduation cap, the graduates name, the high school they went to, and other decorations. Brands and her husband, Jeff have taken in many foreign exchange students over the years and she has received help from their current exchange student, Jay who is from South Korea.

“She’s very artistic and she has helped me on numerous rocks of painting the names.”

The rocks are free for students. Brands says that she hopes it can be a lasting memory that any graduating senior will cherish.

“Seniors have really worked hard all their schooling for you know 12 long years and they finally make it and like I said I’m just trying to make someone smile.”

Because of the popularity of painting, supplies have been a little hard to come by, but Brands has been able to keep herself well stocked.

“I can paint as long as there’s rocks and paint left.”

You can reach out to Brands on Facebook if you would like a painted rock for your graduate.