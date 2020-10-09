Moline woman starts mobile bartending business after losing job to COVID-19

As the way we celebrate weddings changes, one local woman is offering a unique experience. After losing her job due to COVID-19, she used her extra free time to open Peachy Keen mobile cocktail service in August.

Owner Brianna Choitz saw a need for a bartending company that could set up anywhere,

especially as more people are taking their weddings and celebrations outside for proper social distancing. She says her company was inspired by those intimate celebrations.

“A lot of those options were backyard weddings, farm weddings or much smaller venues. And so I figured this would actually be the most perfect time to start this business because of that need and all of these smaller weddings,” Choitz said.