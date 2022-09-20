The I-74 suspension bridge isn’t in our rear view yet. Dismantling it will take until mid-2024. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Plans for the former Interstate 74 bridge’s removal have been revealed — and it won’t involve an implosion.

“We’ve decided to dismantle the majority of it piece by piece,” an announcement on the new I-74 bridge’s Facebook page said.

Explosions will be used, but only on select areas.

“Dismantling the majority of the bridge will have less impacts on river traffic, minimizes the amount of debris to remove from the river, and reduces impacts on the endangered mussels.”

They promise “it will still be fun to watch.” But if you’re disappointed you won’t get to see the bridge go boom, you’ll always have the Savanna-Sabula Bridge.



Demolition on the I-74 suspension bridge has already started and is expected to be finished in mid-2024.